Irene Lampe Irene Lampe, beloved wife of Milton (1917-2002) peacefully passed away on September 10th 2020. At almost 94 years young, her proudest role was being the matriarch of her family. Often, and with emphasis, she would remind her daughters Anne Keller ( Gene Keller) of San Luis Obispo California and Lynn Cohen ( Gary Cohen) of Ridgefield, CT. of her role in the family. Irene's life well lived, included many years at Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York . There, she was the Home Economics teacher, the pre- school teacher and a secretary for the Lower School. She touched hundreds of children's lives in the many roles she played. Her students are all in their 50's and 60's now, but can all remember " Mrs. Lampe" being so patient and teaching them to make a tuna casserole or how to sew a pillow. Irene's life revolved around two things; Her beloved Milt and her fabulous grandchildren. She would love to tell stories about how and when she met her man and could describe what they were wearing down to the color of the tiniest polka dot on her dress. Her memories of him kept her smiling and vibrant for the last 18 years. Irene's grandchildren, Jess ( Kazz), Jaclyn ( Johanna), Robert, Harrison Kristin) and Zach were the stars of her show. Her love for them had no bounds and was unconditional in every sense of the word. To have had Irene and Milt as Grandma and Poppy was a life lottery win. Irene will be remembered for her cheesecake, her mamaligah, her matzo brei, and for the coffee grounds on the bottom of her coffee cup from her percolator. When thinking of Irene, she will be remembered in clothing that matched from head to toe ( usually pink) until the very end, and hair that needed to be perfect no matter what. "I am a lady." Irene will be missed by her nieces Andrea and Gail, much family in Houston, Texas, QVC, Eric and Nikki and her much loved grand-dogs.



