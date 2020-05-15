Irene M. Stokes Irene M. Stokes, 100, of Pismo Beach died of a heart attack on May 10, 2020. Irene was born in 1919 in Belmont, New Hampshire, one of five children of Leonce and Roseanna Levasseur. She married Harold Stokes in 1943 at the Catholic Chapel, Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1953, she moved to Pomona, California and then to Pismo Beach in 1967. In her 50s, she returned to school and became a nurse working at Sierra Vista Hospital until she retired. She and her husband, Harold, explored the United States and Canada in their motor home throughout the years. She bowled with the Senior Bowling League at Pismo Bowl into her 70s and enjoyed her daily walks up and down the stairs at Shell Beach. She was active in her church and community, including Five Cities Christian Women (Historian), Altar and Rosary Society at St. Paul's and Knights of Columbus bingo nights. She volunteered for the food bank and Peoples Kitchen and sang with the Joy Singers for many years. She was a kind and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a friend to many. She was thankful for her friends and relatives who gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday in 2019. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold (2000) after 57 years of marriage. She is survived by her son Lary (Judy) of San Diego and daughter Janet Dynowski (John) of Shell Beach, 6 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Arrangements are under direction of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach. She will be interred at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery alongside her husband. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date.



