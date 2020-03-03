Shirley Iris McCoy Evans Shirley Iris McCoy Evans passed away February28,2020 in Arroyo Grande just a few months short of her 100th birthday. She was born in 1920 to Mollie and Charlie McCoy in Chester Oklahoma. Shirley moved to Arroyo Grande in 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard and sons Fred and Dan. She is survived by two daughters, Connie (Ed) Patterson of Arroyo Grande and Vicki (Steve) Holton of Bakersfield, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Wednesday March 4 at 1:00 at Arroyo Grande Cemetery.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020