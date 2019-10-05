Irma Suzanne Powell August 23, 1934 - September 20, 2019. Irma Suzanne Powell passed away September 20, 2019. Born on August 23, 1934 to Julius Olait and Irma Orto. Irma met her husband and they were married for many years. Irma is survived by her daughter Suzanne Powell and her sister Emily Olson , a cousin Bob Greer and a niece Teresa Olson. Irma was a faithful parishioner at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo. Irma is predeceased by her Parents, her husband and her son. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow. Donations are welcome and may be made to the First Presbyterian Church at 981 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

