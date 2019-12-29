Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan "BrownOtter" Lacore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ivan "BrownOtter" Lacore The poetry and wider community are deeply saddened at the loss of a gentle, unique individual, known on the Central Coast by his pen name, Ivan BrownOtter. He passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. Ivan has been San Luis Obispo's Poet Laureate this year and leaves a legacy of many years sharing his craft and supporting fellow writers. He facilitated monthly poetry readings in Atascadero and volunteered his amazing gift of cajoling - whether for young children in Guadalupe or honor students at S.L.O. High or senior citizens - to "write from the heart." With his kind and humorous touch, he could get anybody to write and have fun. Ivan was born in Michigan in 1942 and graduated with a BS in biology from Central Michigan University, where he played football. His main event, however, was the high hurdles, and later he competed in the national Olympic Trials. His first job brought him to California, to teach high school science in Los Angeles and then at a high school west of Phoenix, Arizona, for 19 years. Ivan felt something was missing in his life and began to take journal- and poetry-writing courses at Arizona State University. Gradually, despite being dyslexic, he found a new life in which he blossomed as a poet and writing teacher. For the next 35 years, he was "Mr. Ivan," the beloved writing teacher for school districts serving Native American children in Rough Rock, Arizona, and children of all ethnicities in Roswell, New Mexico. And in his elder years, with his special way with children of all ages, he visited many schools as a poetry teacher. Ivan's three books of poetry connect his heart to the mysteries and beauty of the earth and its people. With sensitivity and vivid imagery, he wrote about teaching on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, wandering the canyons and plateaus under the stars, and growing old in a life of simplicity on California's Central Coast. He loved Native American culture, all kinds of wildlife, and dogs and cats. For many years he faithfully walked Jake, his friend's border collie, on the beach near his small Cayucos home. He was well along with another collection of poems when the Owl called his name. A reading honoring Ivan's poetry will be held on Saturday, January 4, 1-3 pm, at 64 13th St, Cayucos. Guests may bring a snack to share and, if convenient, a folding chair. Donations in Ivan's memory may be made to the Cultural and Creative Arts Center of Santa Maria Valley, a.k.a. "Corazon del Pueblo," Ivan loved teaching writing to the kids in Guadalupe and was very supportive of opening this center for the community of the Santa Maria Valley. The office address is 124 W. Main St, Suite E, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

