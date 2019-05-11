Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack D. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack D. Wilson Jack Wilson from Arroyo Grande, Ca. passed from death to life on May 1, 2019. He was born in Albion, Michigan in June of 1934 to Edna and BenWilson. He had a short career as a dairy farmer and an engineer before spending 34 years teaching at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. He enjoyed teaching students and counted himself fortunate to have the opportunity to interact with young men and women in the university setting. After reading the Bible for many years, he finally realized, through God's grace that Jesus was who He said He was; the Son of God. His life began to change. Jack is survived by his wife Joanne, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 59 and 1/2 years, and he said many times, "marrying Joanne was the smartest thing I ever did!" Other survivors include son David, daughter-in-law Mary, daughter Laurie and son-in-law John and daughter-in-law, Erica. Six wonderful grandchildren, Carolyn, Hannah, Ben, JJ, Ryan and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ben, his sister Pat and his beloved daughter Mary (2002) and beloved son Michael (2014). The family of Jack would like to thank Wilshire Hospice for their supportive and dedicated help. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo, 277 South Street, Suite R, San Luis Obispo, California, 93401. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 am, at New Life Church in Pismo Beach.

Jack D. Wilson Jack Wilson from Arroyo Grande, Ca. passed from death to life on May 1, 2019. He was born in Albion, Michigan in June of 1934 to Edna and BenWilson. He had a short career as a dairy farmer and an engineer before spending 34 years teaching at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. He enjoyed teaching students and counted himself fortunate to have the opportunity to interact with young men and women in the university setting. After reading the Bible for many years, he finally realized, through God's grace that Jesus was who He said He was; the Son of God. His life began to change. Jack is survived by his wife Joanne, the love of his life, to whom he was married for 59 and 1/2 years, and he said many times, "marrying Joanne was the smartest thing I ever did!" Other survivors include son David, daughter-in-law Mary, daughter Laurie and son-in-law John and daughter-in-law, Erica. Six wonderful grandchildren, Carolyn, Hannah, Ben, JJ, Ryan and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ben, his sister Pat and his beloved daughter Mary (2002) and beloved son Michael (2014). The family of Jack would like to thank Wilshire Hospice for their supportive and dedicated help. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo, 277 South Street, Suite R, San Luis Obispo, California, 93401. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2019, at 11 am, at New Life Church in Pismo Beach. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 11, 2019

