Jack "Pop" Edward Barrett In loving memory of Jack Edward Barrett "Pop", who passed away on August 10, 2019 at his home in Morro Bay, California, surrounded by: his family, friends, and caregiver. Pop was born in Los Angeles, California on February 24, 1932 to Burt W. Barrett and June E. Barrett. Pop served in Korea for the US Army from 1949 to 1952. He married Shirley D. Harkins in 1952 and had four children: James W. Barrett (deceased), Timothy J. Barrett of Santa Rosa, California, Julie A. Barrett of Centralia, Washington, and Christopher S. Barrett of South Bend, Washington. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pop graduated from the California Highway Patrol Cadet training program in 1960, reaching the rank of Sergeant. Retired and divorced, Pop remarried to Barbara Harsha (deceased) and moved to Morro Bay, California in 1996. Pop was a successful businessman and a proud member of Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Morro Bay, California. Pop was also active in the Rotary Club of Morro Bay, he was a Paul Harris Fellow, an accomplished author, and much much more. Service to be held at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Morro Bay, California on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., with reception to follow.

