Jack Thornton Spaulding Jack Thornton Spaulding passed away peacefully at age 97 among family members on September 23, 2019 in Petaluma, CA. He was born on his grandfather's farm in Iowa in 1922. In 1928 Jack moved with his family to California. They lived in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Hollywood where his father worked as a chef. They finally moved to Tulare, CA in 1937 where they opened their own restaurant. Jack attended and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1941. He went on to attend Visalia Junior College where he met his future wife Alice Tashjian. In October of 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was trained as a B17 tail gunner. He and Alice married in August of 1943. He continued his service until February of 1946 and was honorably discharged. Jack and Alice moved to San Luis Obispo where he attended Cal Poly University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. After graduation Jack worked his entire career in the petroleum industry and had a 30 plus year career with the Unocal Corporation. After graduation they started a family and had four children, Rod, Craig, Cindy and David. The family started in Long Beach and finally settled in Squire Canyon, San Luis Obispo. Jack was always very involved and loyal to Cal Poly as a student, member of the Alumni Association and Mustang Athletics. He was an avid Cal Poly fan and held season tickets to football and basketball events since moving back to San Luis Obispo in the 1960's. He was well known to all who attended Cal Poly sporting events. He was a student of history and possessed an impressive memory. Always with a joke to share, he loved to make people laugh. He was also a loyal Dodger fan, going back to the days when the team was in Brooklyn. Jack was interested in cars from an early age and his favorite was the Ford Model A. He owned several in his life starting with his first at age 17. Jack will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice, his daughter Cindy and son David. He is survived by his two sons Rod and Craig, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service and burial will be held Saturday November 16, 2019, 11 am at Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cal Poly or Hospice.

