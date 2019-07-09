Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Rodney Hogan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jake Rodney Hogan Jake Rodney Hogan, 36, of Arroyo Grande passed from this world on May 3, 2019. Born October 12, 1982 in Santa Maria to Rod & Delia Hogan. He enjoyed many sports growing up, baseball, soccer, surfing, skateboarding and golf. He was also a cub scout. He also loved fishing and hunting. He played club soccer as a teenager, played football while attending Arroyo Grande High School graduating with the class of 2001. He loved being with family and friends and always the prankster. Jake decided to follow both his Grandfathers steps and become a proud member of the United States Military. He spent a few years as a member of the 3rd Ranger Battalion, and 101st airborne, he survived countless deployments. After his service to his country he attended Cuesta College. He would say that he was most proud of his daughters who meant the world to him. He will be forever loved and remembered by his family. He is survived by his daughters, Whitney Bell Hogan and Madisyn Rosalie Hogan. His parents Rod and Delia Hogan, sister Carrie Rosalie Hogan, brother Kyle Deane Hogan (Noelle). Grandmother Sondra Hogan. Many loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins. Preceded in death by Grandfather Karl Hogan, William A. Deane, Grandmother Rosalie Deane. Military burial at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park July 12th, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

