James A. Floyd Jr. James Alexander Floyd Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep and went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1931. He attended Wheaton College in Illinois. In spite of being raised in a Christian home and regularly attending church, it was at Wheaton College, in February of 1950 that he first accepted Christ as his personal Savior. He also met and married the love of his life, Marian Larson at Wheaton College. After serving in the Army in Hawaii for two years, Jim and Marian moved to California in Pasadena and then Arcadia. Jim worked for Southern California Gas Company and retired after 32 years of service. In 1996 they moved to San Luis Obispo, California. They attended Grace Church in San Luis Obispo and made many good friends there. Jim loved his family dearly. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marian, their 3 children: Ceslie Patty (David), Kevin Floyd (Virginia) and Barbie Ishida (Yoshi) and their 3 grandchildren Shelby Edgren (David), Larson Patty (Hannah) and Maxwell Floyd (Katy). A memorial service will be held at Grace Church in San Luis Obispo. You may contact the church for the date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the: James and Marian Floyd Endowed Scholarship Fund Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL, 60187.

