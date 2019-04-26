Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benedict-Rettey Mortuary & Crematorium 1401 Quintana Rd Morro Bay , CA 93442 (805)-772-7382 Send Flowers Obituary

James Perry James Anthony Perry, age 69, of Morro Bay died Sunday, April 14, 2019. Jim passed away while out in the field checking on his cows off Creston Road. Jim was born to Nellie and Joseph Perry, Jr., in July 1949 in San Luis Obispo, the youngest of three children. Jim married Suzanne "Dee Dee" (nee Pierce) of Morro Bay, enjoying 45 years together. Jim's Portuguese ancestors came west on a milk train after immigrating first to the coast of Massachusetts from the Azores, Island of Terceda. His grandfather Joe Avila Perry was the founding president of the Cayucos IDES council 106, 107 years ago. Jim followed in his grandfather's footsteps and loved the honor and heritage, each year, of passing the crown from Festa Queen to Festa Queen on the fourth Saturday in July. Jim attended Fairview Elementary, the same one room school house his father attended as a boy in Toro Creek through the eighth grade, he then graduated from Coast Union High School class of 1967. Jim went on to Cuesta College for a short time; but honestly his class schedule cut into his deer hunting so he joined up with the Local Laborers Union, where hard work paid off financially, allowing him to pursue his real passions in life; hunting and fishing. After a few years with the Laborers he followed better economic pursuits, studying the Journeyman program for plumbers and pipefitters. Jim retired in 2011 having 35 good years with Local 403. In retirement Jim continued to work 8 days a week and twice on Sundays. He always carried a sharpened hoe in his truck in case a nasty Distaff Thistle appeared, even if it was on a neighbor's property. When Jim's father died in 1993, Jim took over his dad's harvest of Garbanzo Beans and continued on with the planting the following season, eventually moving to Large Lima Beans. Jim's work partner was Mother Nature: And oh! the decisions they had to make. Like when to disc, when to plant, what about the moisture, is it ever going to rain, time to cut the hay, rake the hay, bale the hay, stack the hay, on and on never complaining about the job ahead and forever grateful when his plans with his partner lined up. He so valued his time working with the dirt, and especially if the equipment held together, the pulleys didn't fly off, the tires didn't blow, the harvester (circa 1942) didn't have to be replaced. It is noted that these last two weeks of cultivating were done with a disc he recently acquired that was finally the right disc. The right length of disc allowed you one time around to reach the right moisture. The sense of accomplishment when he had achieved success using equipment that needed lots of ingenuity to maintain was in and of itself rewarding. He would give himself a huge pat-on-the back and an atta-boy that he did it by himself, by the sweat of his brow. And I'll let you in on a little secret...at the end of the day, when he had planted his last seed for the coming year, he would treat himself to a "victory lap". He would drive his tractor around the edge of the field waving to the invisible crowd. Jim found fun in what he was doing and never missed an opportunity to add a joyful moment to his hard work, Jackpot his faithful companion on the seat beside him. For the past 11 years his constant "little buddy" was Jackpot, and exceptional Border Terrier, whose personality elevated a person's happy mood with little effort. Jim liked to say that Jackpot had his back. Jim loved to trick his family into making work fun. Any chore he would describe as an opportunity for fun and he was doing us a favor, saving us from a gym fee, and later when you re-capped the day with him he would say it was all just work. He would say to Katie and Michael "come on, we are going to fix fence" or pick lemons for the Pier Cafe, handing them each a 5 gallon bucket. He said that job was easy, that as they walked through the orchard they could listen to the lemons say "pick me, pick me". A favorite event with family and friends was to fish from the rocks or gather mussels. Since Jim retired he treated himself to a weekly rock fishing trip with his fishing buddies. He would say "Dear, I'm going to have to go fishing tomorrow; Johnny, Manuel and Louie are counting on me". On the Thursday before Jim passed he told Dee Dee that he had the best day fishing of his life. He was religious about calling his sister every day at 5 P.M. to check on her day. They shared that sibling humor that can only be understood by persons with a shared experience. Jim was practical and very good handling livestock, he really liked cows. But his real love was a good horse! Jim used Natural Horsemanship to train his last 3 horses, finally having the horses he always dreamed of. When Jim and Dee Dee met 45 years ago it was because of a good horse. Dee Dee always loved riding but after meeting Jim she learned how important to take the road less traveled. Ride the Salmon Creek trail at night because the bucks will be there at first light. Ride to the sunset, no picture will do justice to what you will see with your own eyes. Life lessons learned from Jim. Jim was a charter member of Atascadero Trail Riders. He also was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. He always had a batch of jerky going or plans to make sausage. Never a dull moment, he had recently decided to take up golf, hitting his first bucket of balls on the Friday before. Jim is survived by his wife Dee Dee (Pierce), his daughter Katie Perry(John Ernst), Atascadero, Son Michael (Meagan) Perry, Templeton, Beloved Mother-In-Law, Vera Pierce, Morro Bay, sister Nancy West, Wofford Heights: nieces Brenda West of Idaho, Kimmi (Marc) Jimenez of Redondo Beach, CA., And Lourena Perry, Atascadero. Granddaughter Riley Ann Perry and Ireland Aveda Perry, Philadelphia, Mississippi, grandson Lyrik Oliveira-Eddy, Templeton and newest addition granddaughter Emmery Jane Perry, Templeton. Jim is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A Perry Jr., (1993), his mother, Nellie Jane Perry (2010), his uncle James Yoakum (2015), and his brother, Joseph A Perry III (2009). A funeral service to send Jim on his last trail ride will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 A.M., St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay, CA. Father Edward J. Holterhoff officiating. Arrangements by Benedict-Rettey Mortuary. The family requests that in place of flowers or donations to honor Jim that contributions be sent to the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America, mail to: PFSA Council 140, Cayucos Celebration, PO Box 262, Cayucos, CA. 93430. You may send any correspondence to family at PO Box 57, Morro Bay, CA. 93443. "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat." 