James D. VanHyfte James D. VanHyfte passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 1 st , 2020. Born in 1947 to Fred and Clara VanHyfte, the fourth of six children, Jim grew up on the family farm in Atkinson, Illinois. Jim left the farm to attend Southern Illinois University, graduating with an engineering degree before starting his professional career with Oscar Meyer in Davenport, Iowa. It was there that he developed a love of sailing, racing a wood-hulled Lightening on the Mississippi river. He later attended St. Ambrose University where he received his MBA while working at the First Federal Savings & Loan. In 1986 he married Kathy Josinger. He retired as the VP of Operations for Mercantile Bank and moved to Los Osos, CA with his wife Kathy in 2014 where he pursued his passion for boating. Jim was loved and respected and known for his willingness and ability to fix just about anything. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, sons Eric and Adam, brothers Richard and Gary, sister Kathy Velleman and grandchildren August VanHyfte, Derek VanHyfte, Skyler Josinger and Amelie Josinger. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.

