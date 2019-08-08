Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Douglas "JD" Burgess. View Sign Service Information Trinity Episcopal Church 600 Saratoga St Fillmore, CA 93015 Memorial service 1:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Church 600 Saratoga Street Fillmore , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Douglas "JD" Burgess James Douglas "JD" Burgess, loving Father of Beau Burgess passed away July 14 th , 2019 in Santa Paula, CA after a struggle with Liver Cancer. JD was born in Toronto, Canada March 11, 1949 to George (Jeff) and Elenor Burgess. The family moved from Toronto to Pacific Palisades, CA when JD was a child. JD loved surfing Sunset Beach. JD moved to Topanga Canyon in the 1970's and met many lifelong friends. He moved to Malibu in the 1980's and started his lifelong passion for building custom homes. JD started JD Burgess Construction and partnered with developers building shopping complexes in Southern California. Two of the projects he was most proud was The Commons in Calabasas and The Promenade in Westlake Village. JD and his family moved to Cambria when Beau was young. JD coached many of Beau's school sport teams in Cambria. JD enjoyed playing Golf with friends in Morro Bay. JD is survived by "the love of his life" Ann Rogalla and his precious son Beau and stepdaughter Lauren. A memorial service will be held August 18th , 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Saratoga Street, Fillmore, CA at 1:00pm.

