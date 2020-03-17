Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dunnack Brier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Dunnack Brier James Dunnack Brier was born in Wasco, California in August of 1925 to Leland Fernando and Gladys Elizabeth Brier. He grew up there with his sister Janet. Jim graduated from Wasco High School in 1943 and attended the summer session of the University of Southern California before being drafted into the United States Navy. While in the Navy, he served as a sonar-man on the mine sweeper YMS427, which took part in the Okinawa Campaign. While sweeping for mines, the ship took several hits, killing five of the crew of 27. After the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima Jim and a friend visited the abandoned streets and little was left standing. After the war Jim returned to USC. He joined the Phi Alpha Kappa fraternity and was elected president in 1947. He graduated in May of 1950 with a BA in Public Administration. He later obtained his teaching credentials and Master's in School Administration. While attending USC Jim met and dated Mary Jeanne Gard. They were married in April of 1950. Jim and Jeanne had four children, Marc (Mayra), Laurel (Rob), Lisa (Kelly) and James (Kathy). Jim taught in the Los Angeles City School District for five years. He became principal at Clara Barton School in Anaheim in 1954. Later Jim was asked to developed the "educational television" program for all 22 elementary schools. In 1967 Jim became Superintendent of the Anaheim Elementary School District and served in that capacity for 19 years. He earned his PhD from UC at San Diego in Education Administration. Upon his retirement in 1986 he and Jeanne moved to Pismo Beach, where Jeanne passed away in 1998. Jim was an excellent golfer. From 1962 until 2018, he won many club championships and senior club championships. In 1999 Jim married Elizabeth Dickinson. They met at the United Church of Christ Congregational, where they are members. They enjoyed playing golf, traveling, gardening and being with family. Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande on March 12, 2020. The family would like to thank doctors Ernest Jones, Brett Lebed, Mary Gauthier and Wilshire Hospice for their support and gentle care of Jim during his illness. There will be a Celebration of Jim's Life on March 21 from 1 3 pm. at Jim and Elizabeth's home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the United Church of Christ Congregational on Los Osos Valley Road, or Wilshire Hospice in San Luis Obispo.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020

