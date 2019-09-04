Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Farley Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Farley Tucker September 20, 1957 August 10, 2019 Voorhees, NJ -James Farley Tucker, 61, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019. His father, Kenneth M. Tucker; his mother, Carol A. Mertes (of Los Osos, Ca), predecease him. He is survived by his sister, Christine Breslin (Pat); his brother, Thomas; his wife, Jennifer Power (originally of Haddonfield, NJ); and his many in-laws and nieces and nephews. Jim grew up in Tujunga, CA, joined the army in 1974 and passionately worked as a wildland firefighter in the California Conservation Corps and The U.S. Forest Service for many years. He received his degree in robotics in 2000 and worked at Elementar Americas in NJ as service manager. Jim will always be remembered for his kind, sweet nature, his love of animals and the wilderness and that "twinkle" in his eye. Most of all, Jim was an adoring husband and soulmate to Jennifer, his wife of 32 years. Future plans to celebrate the life of Jim will be sent out at a later date.

