Service Information
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach , CA 93433
(805)-489-5552

Obituary

James Joseph Orlando Jamison Born May 7 th , 1938 in Sandusky Ohio: passed away July 2 nd 2019 at the age of 81 after living in Arroyo Grande for 40 years. Jim is the beloved husband of Betty for the past 49 years and 11 months and will be severely missed by Betty. He is survived by his son Scott and wife Yurika, as well as Kelly and his wife Lisa and his daughter Mary, as well as through the loving memories of his five grandchildren Megan, Jessica, Katelyn, Kyle and Sean and numerous friends in the Arroyo Grande area. Jim was a star athlete in high school and leveraged that athleticism to excel in the Marines upon reaching the legal age of 17. During his tenor in the Marines Jim was promoted several times and trained recruits in boot camp before spending his last couple years as Crew Chief on a UH-34D helicopter. Upon completion of his commitment to the Marine Corps, Jim joined the Garden Grove Police Department for several years before moving to Carpinteria California and joining their police department where he met the love of his life. During the next few years, he and Betty introduced their sons Kelly and Scott into the world. Jim retired from the police department and went on to purchase a 7-11 in Oceano California and using the leadership skills that he developed in the marine corps, he employed a large percentage of the students of Central Coast Christian Academy. Jim has influenced hundreds of lives over his years and has admiration and appreciation throughout the community. He will be forever missed by so many of us. Please join us for a memorial service on July 27 th at 11:00a.m at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel located at 1239 Longbranch Ave. Grover Beach, Ca. 93433.

