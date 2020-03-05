James Marvin Langford James Marvin Langford, 88, of Templeton, known affectionately as "Jim," entered into rest at home in Templeton, on February 28, 2020. Left behind are his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, sisters-and-brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Awaiting him in glory was his dear wife, Christine, and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Christine, he met and married in 1962 and adventured faithfully by her side until her death in 2016. He gave his life to his Savior, Jesus Christ, in 1960 while scaling Eagle Rock in Pasadena and adventured faithfully by His side right on into eternity. He scaled many other rocks and peaks during his lifetime, even making a career of it as a ranger at Grand Tetons, Everglades, Joshua Tree, and Pinnacles National Parks. His legendary status as a fearless climber earned him a reputation among the world's best as well as the Department of the Interior Medal of Valor Award for his life-saving search and rescue efforts. He also served in the Navy during the Korean War. Hundreds of people have had the privilege of following Jim up trails on guided hikes and backpack trips where he endeavored that each one would leave not just loving the mountains but the Creator who made them. "On God rests my salvation and my glory; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before Him; God is a refuge for us." Psalm 62:7,8 Climb on, Jim.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020