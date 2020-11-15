James McMillan

December 18, 1941 - September 28, 2020

Bozeman, Montana - Jim McMillan of Bozeman, MT, died of cancer on 28 September 2020 aged 78.

Born to Eben and Gladys (Smith) McMillan, Jim grew up with his two brothers on the family ranch near Shandon, CA, where he learned to be a pretty good wing shot on California quail. He began his education at the one-room Choice Valley School taught by Mrs. Ellen Newsom and later graduated from Shandon High School, travel to which required the luxury of a bus, caught only after a three-quarter mile walk on farm roads to the nearest public road.

Jim continued his education at the University of California, Davis, and graduated with a PhD in Physiology in 1972, earning his farrier license and winning a calf roping event at the university's rodeo along the way. After postdoctoral study at the University of Washington School of Medicine, he joined Montana State University in 1973 as a faculty member in the Department of Biology. He became Associate Dean of the College of Letters & Science in 1991 and Dean in 1995 before returning to teaching in 2003 and retiring in 2005.

Alongside his academic career, Jim also became an accomplished and award-winning Western music guitarist and Old Time fiddler. He spent his retirement playing music and took up golf, becoming a fanatic.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Catherine McMillan of Bozeman; former wife, Marilyn McMillan of Gloucestershire, England; brother Greg (Linda) McMillan of Shandon, CA; and five nieces and nephews scattered across the U.S.

Services will be arranged and announced at a later date.

A music scholarship fund has been created in Jim's memory. Donations may be sent to Montana State Old Time Fiddlers Association Dist. 3, c/o B. Pearson, 27 W Canyon Rd, Ennis, MT 59729.





