James "Jim" Michael Cegelski James "Jim" Michael Cegelski born in Green Bay Wisconsin September 27th,1934, passed away March 24th 2020 in San Luis Obispo County. He was the devoted husband of Bette Cegelski and they were happily married for 65 loving years. The youngest of 15, James life was guided by his strong faith in God, love of family and adventure. During their 65 years Jim and Bette, brought to life James Jr, Steven, Victoria, Brian and Rodney and they celebrated the joys of their 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, Their lives transpired as they moved across the United State, finally arriving to their dream destination, California. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman which included his entire family. In addition to enjoying golf, he and his wife Bette traveled the world. He was proud of his Polish heritage and a Green Bay Packer fan. He celebrated his 85th birthday with family and friends on a pontoon boat at Lake Lopez. It was a very special day for all to see the joy in his eyes and love in his heart as he sat beaming behind the wheel with his favorite snicker bar in hand. Jim and Bette have been long time members of the SLO Country Club having retired and built their home there in the 80s. Jim passed away with his wife at his side. He went gently to meet God and he was not afraid.

