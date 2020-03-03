Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James P. Dotson Obituary. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James P. Dotson It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather great grandfather and uncle, James P.Dotson, 84, on February 18, 2020. Jim was born in Monroe County Tennessee in October of 1935 to parents James A. Dotson and Lona Mae Mann Dotson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Mary Dotson, parents, brother Willard "ED" Dotson,sisters Wilma Britt and Thelma Snodgrass and stepson Darin L. Ladehoff along with two very close friends, Ed Larrew and Ronald R. Olson. Jim relocated to California as a young man where he met his first wife Joan and they had three children. Once in Pismo Beach CA Jim worked multiple jobs as a plumber, Pismo Beach police officer and a reserve officer for the Sheriffs Department. Jim started his construction career developing and building residential homes, subdivisions and apartments on the Central Coast. Jim;s love of flying evolved from taking in an airplane as a payment on a debt. From then on flying was his passion and you could find him in the air traveling back and forth to Tennessee. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Deenie Dotson. His 3 children, David Dotson and wife Kathy, Andy Dotson and Cindy Dotson Stahl, his 5 grandchildren Diana Dotson, Brenna Dotson, Amanda Mary Graves and her fiancé Ruan Nascimento, Wesley Dotson and Fiance Whitney and Carissa Cabalar and husband Jeremy and great grandson Gunner James Dotson. Jim was a great friend to everyone he met and a surrogate father to many. Jim's personality filled every room he stepped into. He was a "Good Ole Boy" with an overly large heart, a stern voice of reason and a smile we will never forget. Jim was our greatest hero and will always be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a master story teller. Life will be much quieter and the void much larger without him in our life. Please join us on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 at the family home in Arroyo Grande to celebrate his life honoring his epic tall tales we ask that you bring your favorite stories of Jim to share with us all. In lieu of flowers a donation to Woods Humane Society or a may be made.

