James R. "Bob" Landreth James R. "Bob" Landreth, age 90, of San Luis Obispo, CA died peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 13. James was born December 9, 1928 in San Luis Obispo, CA. One of two children born to Otha B. "Joe" and Clara Vinita Cates Landreth. He graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1946. Following graduation, he worked at Schultz Brothers Clothiers and Wickendens Store for Men until August 1949. He enrolled in Woodbury College in Los Angeles in September 1949, majoring in Accounting and minoring in Business Administration. His college attendance was interrupted by U.S. Army service during the Korean military action where he served as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialist and instructor. Following his discharge, he returned to Woodbury College, earning a B.B.A. in 1953. He attended Mexico City College, in Mexico City D.F. majoring in Business Administration and graduated in 1954 with a B.A. He attended Stanford University& Graduate School of Business and graduated in 1956 with a M.B.A. He undertook additional studies at Claremont Graduate School, California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly SLO), and Harvard University Business School. He served in various administrative positions at Cal Poly SLO and Kellogg-Voorhis (now Cal Poly Pomona) Universities from July 1956 until September 1991, retiring as Vice President of Business Affairs (Administration and Finance) at Cal Poly SLO. He was active in professional, public service, and fraternal organizations at the local, state, and national levels. He is preceded in death by his wife Esther. He is survived by his sister Margaret; sons John (Tami) and Robert (Chadley); grandchildren Carson (Adriane), Allie (Michael), and Ian (Jessica); and two great-grandchildren. Entombment has taken place in the mausoleum of the San Luis Obispo Cemetery where other family members are buried. James requested no formal service be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the James R. Landreth Cal Poly VP Emeritus & Esther A. Landreth Scholarship Endowment at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, care of the Cal Poly Financial Aid Office, California Polytechnic State University, Administration Building, Room 212, San Luis Obispo, CA 93407-0201; Friends of 40Prado, P.O. Box 12444, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93406; American Red Cross, 225 Prado Rd. Ste. A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or a .

