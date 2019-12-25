Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Raymond "Ray" Connelly. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

James Raymond Connelly James Raymond "Ray" Connelly passed peacefully out of this world and into glory, at the age of 84, at 9:04 on the morning of the Winter Solstice, Saturday December 21, 2019, with loving family beside him at his daughter's home in Cambria where he had been residing for the past three weeks while on hospice care. Ray was a native Californian, and a longtime resident of San Luis Obispo County. Ray was a natural storyteller who had a God given talent for turning strangers into friends, and friends into family. He loved greatly, and he was greatly loved. He will be greatly missed and long remembered by many, many people. Ray was the third of three children born to John Francis "Jack" and Olive Jeanette (Brown) Connelly. Their beautiful blonde haired, blue-eyed, bouncing baby boy was delivered into this world at the Santa Marta Clinic in East Los Angeles on September 2, 1935. As a young boy growing up in Lindsay, Tulare County, Ray adored and looked up to his older siblings: John Francis "Jack", Jr. and Patricia Lucille. Following four tempestuous high school years that would not produce a diploma, Ray married his teenage sweetheart, Carolyn Jean Lutz, in Reno, NV on October 17, 1954. It was during this time that Ray, along with several of his friends, founded the Madera Clutchers Car Club and lit the fire on his great love for drag racing. In 1954, the Clutchers teamed up with the National Hot Rod Association to hold the very first California State Championship Drags in Madera. In 1959, he was working a crowded spectator gate and forming a mountain of money in the back bed of a buddy's pickup truck, as he collected cash from many of the 25,000 attendees of the First Annual U.S. Gas and Fuel Championship (a drag race known familiarly as the fabled "March Meet") at Famoso Dragstrip near Bakersfield. In 1990, Ray fulfilled his boyhood dream of piloting a dragster down a quarter mile track while he successfully completed the graduate course at Frank Hawley's Drag Racing School on the surface of Gainesville Raceway in Florida curtesy of a retirement gift from his loving children. His drag racing idol was none other than "Big Daddy" Don Garlits. Ray was a lifelong member of the NHRA and attended so many additional national events around the country, over the course of his life, that an all-inclusive list, should one be printed here, would be prohibitively expensive. In his early married life, Ray worked as a butcher by trade, which was a skill that he learned from both his father and his older brother. Ray relocated his young family from the valley over to Morro Bay in 1960 where he owned and operated a small grocery store, Ray's Quality Meats. By 1964, Ray had moved his family to Baywood Park and had developed a thirst to serve his community that could not be slaked, merely, by carving up beef for his customers. After a couple of thrilling ride-alongs, he became convinced that he needed to join the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department as a Reserve Deputy. Convincing his wife of this plan was not the easy part. By 1967, he had: sold the meat market; attended night classes and graduated from SLO High School; graduated near the top of his class from the Sheriff's Academy in Ojai, CA; become a full-time Deputy Sheriff while now residing in Los Osos; and made his family so very proud of all of his accomplishments. In 1969, he was offered the opportunity to become the Resident Deputy in Cambria. Ray would continue in that capacity, serving the SLO County community with great honor and humility, even after transitioning, first, into the Detective's Bureau and, ultimately, on to the Coroner's Office, until his retirement from the force in 1990. Ray was named the Deputy Sheriff of the Year in 1968. He was a charter member of the SLO County SWAT Team in the mid-1970's. Ray received a citation from the federal government and from Pacific Southwest Airlines for assistance he provided, along with many of his Sheriff's Office brethren, and so many others, following the crash of PSA flight 1771 in the Santa Lucia Mountains between Paso Robles and Cayucos on December 7, 1987. Ray was visibly patriotic. Hoisting and lowering his US flag was a daily rite of honor for him, and he always believed in the best part of this great country. Ray was a lifelong member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was elected to the Cambria Unified School District Board in the late seventies and early eighties and served two terms as President of the Board. Back in 1977, Ray and Carolyn had purchased the Rod and Reel Trailer Park in Cambria. They operated the park until they sold the property in 2004. Owning, and successfully operating, the trailer park allowed them to take up the adventuresome and debonair sport of globetrotting, and they managed to take a few hot laps around the country in their RV before embarking on several slow laps around the seven seas on many of the world's luxury cruise lines. Carolyn opened her own travel agency in the early 1980's, and Ray served as the un-official Goodwill Ambassador of Connelly's Travel until his death. After they sold their trailer park, Ray and Carolyn returned to their SLO County roots in Morro Bay. In 2004, Ray and Carolyn marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a grand, golden jubilee celebration in front of their extended family. Ray was successfully treated for stomach cancer in 2005, but he lost his beloved wife in August 2006 when her nearly 30-year battle with that dreadful disease finally came to an end. Following an appropriate period of mourning, and at the suggestion of a mutual friend, Ray began dating Jean Catherine (Arthur) Leage. They were married on August 21, 2007 and they remained in Morro Bay. Over the course of their 12 wonderful years of marriage they too traveled much of the world and entertained their combined families and an ever-widening circle of friends in their beautiful, ocean front home overlooking the bay. Eventually, Ray and Jean sold their home and downsized to The Villages in SLO. Though separated by necessity since February of this year, due to his medical issues, they remained happily married until his passing. Ray spent most of the final nine months of his life residing at Rose Garden in Atascadero. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his brother. He is survived by his sister; his second wife; his three children: Raymond Eugene "Ray" Connelly of Elko, NV, Curtis James "CJ" Connelly and his wife Denise of Gettysburg, PA, and Leah Ann Reedall and her husband Scott of Cambria, CA; his nine grandchildren: Cathrine Angela "Cady" (Connelly) Fritch and her husband Russell of Atascadero, CA, Nicole Leann (Connelly) Stennett and her husband Hunter of Midland, TX, Stuart Anthony Connelly of Phoenix, AZ, Jennifer Lynn Connelly of Chicago, IL, Malia Grace and Cody John Connelly of Salt Lake City, UT, Morgan Kelly (Reedall) Miller and her husband Cory of Anaheim, CA, Abby Raquel and Caleb Andrew Reedall of Cambria, CA; and his three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Russell, Ivan James, and John West Fritch of Atascadero, CA. An accurate recounting of the lifespan of Ray Connelly would rightfully reveal a life that was well lived. Bon Voyage, Pop! May you forever have fair winds and a following sea. Arrangements for Ray's final services are being handled by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo, with a ceremony at the Reis Mortuary Chapel, 991 Nipomo St. San Luis Obispo, CA on January 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of his life at a location and time as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Ray Connelly to: Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Dr., Suite D, SLO, CA 93401 or to: French Hospital Medical Center Foundation, 1911 Johnson Ave., SLO, CA 93401.

Arrangements for Ray's final services are being handled by Reis Family Mortuary of San Luis Obispo, with a ceremony at the Reis Mortuary Chapel, 991 Nipomo St. San Luis Obispo, CA on January 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of his life at a location and time as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Ray Connelly to: Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Dr., Suite D, SLO, CA 93401 or to: French Hospital Medical Center Foundation, 1911 Johnson Ave., SLO, CA 93401. 