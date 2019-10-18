Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Schaafsma. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jan Schaafsma "1951-2019" "Goodbye to my fellow surfers of Linda Mar, Cayucos and Morro Bay. Thank you for all of the good times out in the ocean and keep catching some for me."- Jan Schaafsma Jan was a lover of life. After retiring from a fulfilling career as an electronical engineer, Jan spent his years surfing every single day, photographing the incredible beauty of the Central Coast, enjoying meals at his two favorite lunch spots, enthusiastically studying and talking about physics, carefully tending his garden, and most of all loving his time spent with family, particularly his great grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed at the rock, the pier, farmer's market, Soto's, Robin's, Novo, Sunshine, Growing Grounds Nursery, Cass House Bakery and all along the Central Coast he loved so much. Most of all, he will be missed by the loving family he leaves behind; his wife of 40 years, Bonny, his daughter, Sandra ( Anthony), his stepsons; Frank (Tiffany), Rick (Julie), and Jim, his grandchildren; Tim, Jacqueline (Ryan), Ashlyn, Mary, Izaiah and Hank, his great grandchildren; Waylon, Amelia and Paisley and his siblings; Hasan, Karen and Paul. There will be a paddle out memorial in January.

Jan Schaafsma "1951-2019" "Goodbye to my fellow surfers of Linda Mar, Cayucos and Morro Bay. Thank you for all of the good times out in the ocean and keep catching some for me."- Jan Schaafsma Jan was a lover of life. After retiring from a fulfilling career as an electronical engineer, Jan spent his years surfing every single day, photographing the incredible beauty of the Central Coast, enjoying meals at his two favorite lunch spots, enthusiastically studying and talking about physics, carefully tending his garden, and most of all loving his time spent with family, particularly his great grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed at the rock, the pier, farmer's market, Soto's, Robin's, Novo, Sunshine, Growing Grounds Nursery, Cass House Bakery and all along the Central Coast he loved so much. Most of all, he will be missed by the loving family he leaves behind; his wife of 40 years, Bonny, his daughter, Sandra ( Anthony), his stepsons; Frank (Tiffany), Rick (Julie), and Jim, his grandchildren; Tim, Jacqueline (Ryan), Ashlyn, Mary, Izaiah and Hank, his great grandchildren; Waylon, Amelia and Paisley and his siblings; Hasan, Karen and Paul. There will be a paddle out memorial in January. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close