Jane Croley Jane Croley passed away suddenly and peacefully on December 1, 2019 in Mill Valley, California at age 89, having celebrated Thanksgiving with her family. She was born Jane Elizabeth Cover on November 24, 1930 in Portland, OR. With her parents Henrietta and Allen Cover, and brother John, Jane spent her childhood along the Columbia River in eastern Oregon. Sheattended Grant High School in Portland, and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1953, serving as president of her sorority, Chi Omega. In 1954 Jane married Stephen Croley in Heilbronn, Germany. She raised three sons and a daughter in Placentia and Lafayette, California. Jane was active in numerous volunteer organizations, in particular managingcharity thrift stores for many years. In retirement Jane and Steve moved to Sun River, Oregon. Jane was a generous host to family and friends, and an accomplished quilter. At the time of her death she was president of her living facility, Oaks at the Villages, in San Luis Obispo. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Steve, children Kenneth, James, Thomas, and Karen, brother John, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Jane's family asks that donations be sent to you favorite thrift store.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020

