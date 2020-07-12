1/1
Janelle Jean Risley O'Grady
Janelle Jean Risley O'Grady Janelle Jean Risley O'Grady, of La Canada, CA, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at 73 years old. Janelle, the youngest of five children, was born on June 30, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, to John and Dorothy (Larsen) Risley. Janelle graduated from San Luis Obispo High School and later from Fresno State University with a nursing degree. She and her college sweetheart, Jim O'Grady, married in 1970 and made their home in La Canada. Janelle worked as a registered nurse at Glendale Adventist Hospital before starting a family, and later as an Administrative Assistant for the Religious Education Office at St. Bede the Venerable Church in La Cañada. She remained a registered nurse for 40 years. Above all else, Janelle's life passion was the nurturing of her children and grandchildren. Equally extraordinary, was her strength of spirit in the face of long adversity to her health. Janelle is survived by her husband, Jim, and their four children: Deborah (Jim) Nieters, Kristen (Matt) Crossett, Bryan (Kate) O'Grady, and James "Chip" (Amanda) O'Grady. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Emily, Lainey, Tommy, Ian, Emmett, Max, and Will; as well as her sister Jo (Gary) Haley, and brother Jerry (Jan) Risley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John "Junior" Risley, and her sister Junette Zandofsky.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
