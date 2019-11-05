Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Elizabeth Maddux. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Elizabeth Maddux May 3, 1936 - Oct. 4, 2019 Born May 3, 1936 in Los Angeles, California, Janet passed away on October 4, 2019. Beloved mother, grandmother, Great grandmother, and GG grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her children: Michael and Cindy Maddux, Lee and Margie Maddux, Steve Maddux, Suzanne Brookshire, and Reid and Kim Maddux, along with Leland Clark Maddux. Proceeded in death by her daughter Frances Rose Nicklas. Forever remembered by grandchildren: Jeanny, Matt, Michael, Sara, Ryan, Joey, Steven, Cody, Makayla, Devon, Kenna, and Brook. And by her GGrandchildren: Wyatt, Austin, Tanner, Diana, Tanner, and Ava. Also by GGGrandchild: Baby Blakley, along with many nieces and nephews. Janet was proceeded in death by her mother, father, brother, and daughter. Janet lived on the family farm for over 62 years. She loved being a part of the local Farmer's Market, volunteering at PCPA Theater, and Clark Center. Janet was a member of Grace Bible Church for over 50 years. She loved being a part of and supporting child evangelism fellowship, the Gleaner's, Camp Maddux, Traders Days, and The Maddux Annual Easter Egg Hunt. She was a true woman of God and loved her family and friends, along with her cats. She will be truly missed. There will be A Celebration of Life at the Maddux Family Ranch, Sunday, November 10 th at 1 PM. Everyone is invited! In Lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to Camp Maddux, 1835 Phoenix Rd, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420, which Janet helped start 25 years ago. Or if you are able, donate a fruit tree to our new orchard in memory of Janet. Please come celebrate Janet's life with us! For more information: call Mike and Cindy Maddux at 805) 489-5328.

Janet Elizabeth Maddux May 3, 1936 - Oct. 4, 2019 Born May 3, 1936 in Los Angeles, California, Janet passed away on October 4, 2019. Beloved mother, grandmother, Great grandmother, and GG grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her children: Michael and Cindy Maddux, Lee and Margie Maddux, Steve Maddux, Suzanne Brookshire, and Reid and Kim Maddux, along with Leland Clark Maddux. Proceeded in death by her daughter Frances Rose Nicklas. Forever remembered by grandchildren: Jeanny, Matt, Michael, Sara, Ryan, Joey, Steven, Cody, Makayla, Devon, Kenna, and Brook. And by her GGrandchildren: Wyatt, Austin, Tanner, Diana, Tanner, and Ava. Also by GGGrandchild: Baby Blakley, along with many nieces and nephews. Janet was proceeded in death by her mother, father, brother, and daughter. Janet lived on the family farm for over 62 years. She loved being a part of the local Farmer's Market, volunteering at PCPA Theater, and Clark Center. Janet was a member of Grace Bible Church for over 50 years. She loved being a part of and supporting child evangelism fellowship, the Gleaner's, Camp Maddux, Traders Days, and The Maddux Annual Easter Egg Hunt. She was a true woman of God and loved her family and friends, along with her cats. She will be truly missed. There will be A Celebration of Life at the Maddux Family Ranch, Sunday, November 10 th at 1 PM. Everyone is invited! In Lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to Camp Maddux, 1835 Phoenix Rd, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420, which Janet helped start 25 years ago. Or if you are able, donate a fruit tree to our new orchard in memory of Janet. Please come celebrate Janet's life with us! For more information: call Mike and Cindy Maddux at 805) 489-5328. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close