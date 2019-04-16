Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Mease. View Sign

Janet Mease Janet Mease, age 64, passed away on February 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her four children (Rebecca, Amy, David, and Nathan), three siblings (Barb, Dave, and Jeff), and countless others who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother (Virginia), father (Howard), and brother (Bud). Jan's life cannot be summarized in a single article. Her accomplishments were too great, and her personality was too big. She lived life on her own terms, residing in five different countries, and attaining her Master's degree at the age of 46. She was a mother, a teacher, a quilter, an advocate, a musician, a mentor, and a friend. Jan was both loving and fierce, heartfelt and sarcastic, thoughtful and outspoken. She had a unique personality, with the ability to connect with, and inspire anyone she met. She will be missed dearly. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Janet Mease will be held by her children from 2-6pm on Saturday, April 27th at Sleeping Tiger Fitness in San Luis Obispo, California.

Janet Mease Janet Mease, age 64, passed away on February 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her four children (Rebecca, Amy, David, and Nathan), three siblings (Barb, Dave, and Jeff), and countless others who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother (Virginia), father (Howard), and brother (Bud). Jan's life cannot be summarized in a single article. Her accomplishments were too great, and her personality was too big. She lived life on her own terms, residing in five different countries, and attaining her Master's degree at the age of 46. She was a mother, a teacher, a quilter, an advocate, a musician, a mentor, and a friend. Jan was both loving and fierce, heartfelt and sarcastic, thoughtful and outspoken. She had a unique personality, with the ability to connect with, and inspire anyone she met. She will be missed dearly. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Janet Mease will be held by her children from 2-6pm on Saturday, April 27th at Sleeping Tiger Fitness in San Luis Obispo, California. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close