Janet Mitchell Janet Mitchell, also known as Lady to her grandchildren, was a devoted wife to John "Jack Mitchell" and loving mother to four children, two sons, and two daughters who gave them 9 grandchildren. Janet was very creative in her passion for painting and decorating. She had a very generous heart and was always helping others within her communities of Alpaugh, California and Arroyo Grande, California through fundraising projects for scholarships, families in need, and community catastrophes. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and cooking and baking with her grandchildren. Janet lit up a room with her beautiful smile. Heaven has welcomed a beautiful soul. Lady will forever be missed and in our hearts.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019