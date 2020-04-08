Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Audrey Clucas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Audrey Clucas Jan Clucas, long time San Luis Obispo resident and community activist, passed away March 16, 2020 at the age of 98 at a memory care facility in San Luis Obispo. Born to Oliver Grant and Anna Blythe Hendricks in East Orange, NJ, Jan was raised in the New York/New Jersey area. During WWII she volunteered as a blind date at an event for visiting naval servicemen. George Clucas was the blind date and they married on her birthday in 1946. They were married for 63 years until George passed away in 2009. Soon after marrying they moved to Ann Arbor, MI, and then to Sacramento, CA, before settling in San Luis Obispo in 1956. Except for a 6 year hiatus to the Southern California community of Palos Verdes, Jan was grateful to be a San Luis Obispo resident a community she loved for a total of 58 years. During her years in San Luis Obispo, George worked for Cal Poly while Jan pursued her passions as a community activist and volunteer. Jan worked to further local and statewide civic issues, serving on numerous city and county planning and advisory committees. In 1961 she and some friends started the San Luis Obispo chapter of the League of Women Voters where Jan served as the first President. In 1999 the League awarded Jan an honorary life membership. She also served as a Chapter Chair for the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club and in 2000 was honored with the Founders Award by Sierra Club California in recognition of her work on the formation and structure of Sierra Club California. Jan briefly taught history at Cuesta College and was an active member of the Cal Poly Women's Club and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She received her BS from UCLA and her Master's Degree in History from California State University, Long Beach. She loved her family and particularly enjoyed hosting the extended family at holiday gatherings at her home. Her family will especially miss the warmth of the Thanksgiving get-togethers. Jan also enjoyed reading, classical music, theater, flower gardening, hiking, travelling and writing her family history. Remembered for her warmth and humor, Jan is survived by her 3 children, Bob (Cheri) Clucas, Barbara (Jim) Datter and Rich (Nancy) Clucas; 3 grandchildren, Todd Clucas, Lori (David) Vienna and Julie Datter; and 6 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.

Janice Audrey Clucas Jan Clucas, long time San Luis Obispo resident and community activist, passed away March 16, 2020 at the age of 98 at a memory care facility in San Luis Obispo. Born to Oliver Grant and Anna Blythe Hendricks in East Orange, NJ, Jan was raised in the New York/New Jersey area. During WWII she volunteered as a blind date at an event for visiting naval servicemen. George Clucas was the blind date and they married on her birthday in 1946. They were married for 63 years until George passed away in 2009. Soon after marrying they moved to Ann Arbor, MI, and then to Sacramento, CA, before settling in San Luis Obispo in 1956. Except for a 6 year hiatus to the Southern California community of Palos Verdes, Jan was grateful to be a San Luis Obispo resident a community she loved for a total of 58 years. During her years in San Luis Obispo, George worked for Cal Poly while Jan pursued her passions as a community activist and volunteer. Jan worked to further local and statewide civic issues, serving on numerous city and county planning and advisory committees. In 1961 she and some friends started the San Luis Obispo chapter of the League of Women Voters where Jan served as the first President. In 1999 the League awarded Jan an honorary life membership. She also served as a Chapter Chair for the Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club and in 2000 was honored with the Founders Award by Sierra Club California in recognition of her work on the formation and structure of Sierra Club California. Jan briefly taught history at Cuesta College and was an active member of the Cal Poly Women's Club and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She received her BS from UCLA and her Master's Degree in History from California State University, Long Beach. She loved her family and particularly enjoyed hosting the extended family at holiday gatherings at her home. Her family will especially miss the warmth of the Thanksgiving get-togethers. Jan also enjoyed reading, classical music, theater, flower gardening, hiking, travelling and writing her family history. Remembered for her warmth and humor, Jan is survived by her 3 children, Bob (Cheri) Clucas, Barbara (Jim) Datter and Rich (Nancy) Clucas; 3 grandchildren, Todd Clucas, Lori (David) Vienna and Julie Datter; and 6 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private gathering at a later date. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close