Janine Plassard Janine Plassard was a teacher, wife, sister, cousin and friend. A force to be reckoned with (especially concerning spelling, grammar, capitalization and punctuation!), Janine was born April 23, 1946 in Glendale, California to William and Mercedes Plassard. She passed away suddenly March 24, 2019 from complications related to her pancreatic cancer. Her passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of all who knew her. Janine taught English for more than thirty years, twenty-five at Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High Schools. During that tenure she amassed friends and mentored many English students. She passed her love of Shakespeare and the written word along to thousands of students over the years. Many have relayed that Ms. Plassard helped turn their lives around while also helping them learn to love to read and write. In addition to language arts she supervised the high school newspapers for many years. A lover of literature, Janine read voraciously to the very end, always sharing and recommending reading choices. Throughout her illness, Janine kept her caustic wit, cared for her roses, made sure she had sunflowers growing in the summer, and supervised her large vegetable garden. She was an amazing cook and did so artfully. When not able to cook during her treatment she read recipes and gave suggestions for meals at all times! Throughout the years she was the proud "mom" of many golden retrievers. She leaves behind her newest one, Bailey. Janine did not suffer fools, but was generous and welcoming to most all she met. Her compassion, sense of humor, sharp wit, political passion, genuine love, and generosity will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Her wide circle of friends was apparent in the numbers who turned up to visit and help out. Thanks to her women friends who came and spent special time with her over the past two years, often for weeks at a time. Also thanks to Dr David Palchak at PCR Oncology and his incredible team of compassionate nurses and employees. Janine was predeceased by her husband, Bob Schneller and her mother and step-father, Mercedes and Bob Lavine. She is survived by her brother, Mark Plassard (Evie Truxaw) cousins and their spouses, Jim Egan, Maureen Safford, Colleen Egan, Denise Arnold, Ted and John Schott, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Janine's life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11 AM. A potluck is planned. For info please email Mark at [email protected] If desired donations may be made to the Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1614, Pismo Beach, CA 93448-1614 or to a Democratic presidential candidate of your choice, the one most likely to beat the current president. Janine was a one of a kind person. To take liberties from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, we shall not look upon her like again. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019

