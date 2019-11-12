Janis Joanne Figaro Janis Joanne Figaro - beloved mother, wife, sister and daughter - passed away on September 8. Born on Halloween in Afton, Wyoming in 1941 to Norman and Dorothy Jensen, Janis grew up on a farm in nearby Star Valley with her siblings Doug, Richard, Robert, Barbara, Brian, Steven and Norma. She grew up riding horses bareback and caring for her younger brothers and sisters. After graduating high from Star Valley High School in 1959, Janis moved to the Bay Area, where she soon met the love of her life, Loren Figaro. They married in 1960 and had five children: David, Michael, Lori, Jennifer and Joanna. Shortly after Janis married Loren, much of her family in Wyoming also moved to the Bay Area. Janis was an incredible mother. She was an unmatched blend of love, wit, kindness, compassion and mischief. Janis, Loren and their kids spent much of their time with family. The Figaro home is filled with boxes of pictures of large family parties, dinners, weddings, and trips to the beach. Janis and Loren relocated to Paso Robles in 1986. They quickly became close friends with neighbors and active at their daughters' schools. Their home was a comforting center of constant activity. Janis sold lighting fixtures at Galaxy Lighting in Santa Maria, where she established an impressive book of clients. A lover of good wine, a good meal, a good book and laughter, Janis was also a wonderful mother-in-law to Joseph Orr (husband to Lori), Eric Vitale (husband to Jennifer) and Patrick (husband to Joanna). She was madly in love with her grandsons Ethan, Charlie and Henry. Janis doted on her family's pets, as well. She is now reunited with her siblings Richard, Robert, Brian, Steven and Barbara, as well as her son Michael. Janis is irreplaceable.

