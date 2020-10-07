Jay Guy Riddle

October 3, 2020

Pismo Beach, California - Jay Guy Riddle, 85, of Pismo Beach, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Jay was born in Chinook, Montana, son of Guy and Celia Riddle, on June 26, 1935. He grew up on a ranch in Montana. In 1953, Jay accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. In the same year, he graduated Harlem High School and joined the Army, serving four years. Jay met the love of his life Cartha Jean Miller in Benton, Kentucky, and they married in 1957. They raised two daughters, Tammera Jae and Kimberly Jon. He graduated West Coast University with a B.S. in Mathematical Engineering and pursued graduate work in the same field at the University of Southern California.

The resilience and work ethic Jay learned growing up on the ranch served him well in a world that does not cater to the deaf. He worked at Douglas Aircraft and Firestone for much of his career, started and managed several small businesses, and spent his years before retirement working at Hope Church.

Jesus Christ was Jay's Lord and Savior, and his wife Cartha Jean was his angel. Jay loved God, a hearty meal, sharing stories, and watching his family laugh around the dinner table, even when he hadn't lip-read the joke.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Guy, and his mother, Celia. He is survived by his wife, Cartha, his brother Jim, his daughter Tammy and son-in-law Robert Burnett, his daughter Kim, and six grandchildren: Ryan Burnett, Ashley Bozeman and her husband Eric, Kendra Sidorenko, Ariel Andrew and her husband Drew, Chad Andrew and his wife Brooke, and John Andrew. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Ezra, Micah, Juliet, Velia, Hezekiah, Bronsynn, and Calum.

A celebration of his homecoming will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 900 N Oak Park Blvd., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store