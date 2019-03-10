Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Louise Thiebaud. View Sign

Jean Louise Thiebaud Jean Louise Thiebaud, 81, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away on February 1st, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. "Jeannie" was loved by all that knew her-- she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She lived life with a wonderful balance of humor and grace, and her positive attitude and concern for others were contagious. Jean was born in San Francisco in September 1937 to Harold and Dorothy Thomas and was raised in Sacramento. She attended Cal Poly in 1956-1957 (as a member of the first class of women allowed there since 1929), in addition to attending secretary school in Washington DC, eventually graduating and working for Senator Jacob Javits of New York. Jean moved back to California in 1960 and expanded her family, accomplishing many things along the way, including raising 7 kids and hundreds of thousands of turkeys on a ranch near Fresno. She helped start the Vintage Corvette Club of America and began collecting Corvettes; Jean even raced a Corvette in an event at the Raisin City Dragway and won! She also obtained her pilot's license and flew a Cessna 172. The family moved the turkey operation to a ranch in Creston in 1972, where Jean also raised and showed Persian cats and Arabian horses. While living in Creston she was the leader of the Creston 4H. Jean moved to Atascadero in 1982, where she served on the Atascadero School Board, enjoyed golf with the Chalk Mountain Women's Golf Club, started her own home health-care business (Jeanne Care Agency) and designed and built her custom dream home. After retirement, she moved to Paso Robles, where she stayed busy as a board member at Quail Run Senior Estates. She also volunteered at the Estrella Warbirds Museum and eventually became the museum's first paid employee when she was hired as Museum Coordinator. Jean was passionate about many hobbies in her lifetime, including sewing, crafting beaded jewelry, cooking, canning, gardening, and reading. Jean also loved to play Texas Hold 'Em with her family and regularly cashed in the tallest stack of chips! Jean is survived by her daughter Wendy Kelley (Mike) of Hamilton, MT, son Bret Wissman (Cathy) of Broken Arrow, OK, daughter Heidi Harrison (Andy) of Paso Robles, son Todd Thiebaud of Atascadero, granddaughter Jurhi Ritter (Rob) of Broken Arrow, OK, granddaughter Athena Kelley of Prescott, AZ and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jean's name to Hospice of SLO County or North County Humane Society. Services were private at her request.

