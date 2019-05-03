Jean O'Reilly Jean O'Reilly passed away at the age of 93 years on April 25, 2019. She will be remembered with love by her five children: Mark, Marcie (John), Lynn (Danny), Jim, and Brian and her eight grandchildren. Jean was a life-long resident of San Luis Obispo and proud of her Swiss Italian heritage. She was a first generation Swiss-American and had the strong work ethic of her immigrant parents. She attended local schools and after graduating from what is now Cuesta College, worked as the executive secretary to the Vice President of Bank of America. Jean began her second career as a busy mother and supported her children in their many activities including 4-H, sports, music lessons, and community service projects. Jean liked to read, had a love of knowledge, and was very intelligent. She imparted these traits and her strong work ethic to her children. She loved gardening and caring for her beloved pets. She also enjoyed sharing the history of the area as a docent at the History Center of San Luis Obispo. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 9:00am at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, with the funeral Mass following at 10:00am. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers and in Jean's memory, a donation can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, www.alzinfo.org.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 3, 2019