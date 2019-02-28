Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Louise Smith. View Sign

Jeanne Louise Smith Born May 5,1924, in New York, Jeanne Louise Smith passed at 94 on Feb. 5, 2019. Jeanne led a full life, working at the U.N., graduating from SUNY Geneseo in 1958 and teaching throughout Europe in the American Schools before returning to become Head Librarian at Xerox in Rochester, N.Y. Upon retirement in the late 1990's, Jeanne moved to San Luis Obispo, closer to family. Here, she became an active volunteer as a docent for the Mission, with restoration of the Adobes & the Point San Luis Obispo Lighthouse, working on the SLO Chinatown archaeology project, organizing photos for the SLO Historical Society, delivering for Meals on Wheels & volunteering for Wood's Humane Society. Jeanne is survived by her sister Roberta Cole of Seattle, her brother Carl Smith of San Diego, two cousins and many nieces & nephews. She will be missed by family, friends and those she touched. "See you later Alligator.." A memorial service is planned, Monday, March 4, 10AM at Mission San Luis Obispo followed by a celebration of life in the church hall.

Jeanne Louise Smith Born May 5,1924, in New York, Jeanne Louise Smith passed at 94 on Feb. 5, 2019. Jeanne led a full life, working at the U.N., graduating from SUNY Geneseo in 1958 and teaching throughout Europe in the American Schools before returning to become Head Librarian at Xerox in Rochester, N.Y. Upon retirement in the late 1990's, Jeanne moved to San Luis Obispo, closer to family. Here, she became an active volunteer as a docent for the Mission, with restoration of the Adobes & the Point San Luis Obispo Lighthouse, working on the SLO Chinatown archaeology project, organizing photos for the SLO Historical Society, delivering for Meals on Wheels & volunteering for Wood's Humane Society. Jeanne is survived by her sister Roberta Cole of Seattle, her brother Carl Smith of San Diego, two cousins and many nieces & nephews. She will be missed by family, friends and those she touched. "See you later Alligator.." A memorial service is planned, Monday, March 4, 10AM at Mission San Luis Obispo followed by a celebration of life in the church hall. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019

