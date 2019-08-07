Jeff Wright Jeff Wright's celebration of life will be held on August 11th @ 11:30am. Jeff was born in March 1960 and passed away on July 11th 2019. He had an amazing, full, and too short life. Tracy, his wife along with his girls, Jamie, Sarah and Samantha intend to make this the kind of celebration Jeff would have loved. There will be BBQ, so come hungry. Bring a lawn chair if you want. 11:30am 8/11 Granite Ridge Camp, 4850 Coyote Creek Ln. Creston CA. 93432.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019