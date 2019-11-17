Jeffrey Allen Wonsley Jeffrey Allen Wonsley of Atascadero made his transition 10/30/19, as the result of a massive stroke suffered in December 2018. Born to Jacqueline Wonsley in January 1962, Jeff attended San Luis Obispo schools, and graduated from Pacific High School in 1980. At an early age he took an interest in construction, and became a skilled and innovative craftsman. Eventually he earned a general contractor's license and owned Ironwood Construction and Development Company. On his job sites and at play, he was always accompanied by a series of devoted dogs that enjoyed riding shotgun. Jeff had a contagious joie de vivre. He enjoyed hanging out with friends at the lake, riding dirt bikes, snow and water-skiing, and crawling in his Jeep. He leaves a legacy of beautiful homes throughout San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast. He will be missed.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019