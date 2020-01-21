Jeffrey Frederick Porter Jeffrey Frederick Porter, 49 died November 24, 2019 He was educated in the San Luis unified school district, Cuesta college, and graduated from Cal poly where he worked until his retirement due to illness. Jeff was active in the Renaissance fair for several years. He, and his father were avid mountain bike enthusiasts. Jeff was a loved yoga instructor and he enjoyed walking on the beach with his dog. Jeff is the loving son of Federico and Gladys, and sister/niece Autumn. He is also mourned by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and students. In lieu of flowers, his parents ask for a donation to Womenade of San Luis Obispo please contact them at [email protected]
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020