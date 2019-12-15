Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Lynn Buhler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Lynn Buhler Jeffrey Lynn Buhler (b. August 1950) of Nipomo, CA passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, listening to music he so would have appreciated. For over 40 years Jeff was an insurance salesman and broker serving the communities of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. His love of music was felt around the pubs and hangouts throughout the Central Coast as a member of a group, a duo, or just himself, but was found regularly at the Praise Team performances at the Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach and the First United Methodist Church Arroyo Grande. He was a model train enthusiast and collector, and a history buff about the artillery and aircraft of WWII. Jeff leaves behind his lovely wife, Dotti; his son, John (Jewellee); his step-children, Nick (Linsey) Banks and Megan Banks; his brothers, Mike (Diane) and Mark (Jodie), his sisters Kristine Buhler, Debbie (Jim) Blake, and Cindy (Wayne) Davey, and his stepmother, Shanna, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of Jeff's life is scheduled at the Oak Park Christian Church, 386 N Oak Park Blvd, Grover Beach, CA, 93433 on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. At the family's request, donations to the Oak Park Christian Church music department are appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Jeffrey Lynn Buhler Jeffrey Lynn Buhler (b. August 1950) of Nipomo, CA passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, listening to music he so would have appreciated. For over 40 years Jeff was an insurance salesman and broker serving the communities of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. His love of music was felt around the pubs and hangouts throughout the Central Coast as a member of a group, a duo, or just himself, but was found regularly at the Praise Team performances at the Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach and the First United Methodist Church Arroyo Grande. He was a model train enthusiast and collector, and a history buff about the artillery and aircraft of WWII. Jeff leaves behind his lovely wife, Dotti; his son, John (Jewellee); his step-children, Nick (Linsey) Banks and Megan Banks; his brothers, Mike (Diane) and Mark (Jodie), his sisters Kristine Buhler, Debbie (Jim) Blake, and Cindy (Wayne) Davey, and his stepmother, Shanna, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of Jeff's life is scheduled at the Oak Park Christian Church, 386 N Oak Park Blvd, Grover Beach, CA, 93433 on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. At the family's request, donations to the Oak Park Christian Church music department are appreciated in lieu of flowers. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close