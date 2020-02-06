Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Blue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Blue 1920-2019 On December 31, 2019, at the age of 99, our beloved Jennie left this world to join her adored husband of 61 years, Sandy, and her cherished daughter, Toddye. Jennie was born in Dallas, Texas in 1920, and lived an extraordinary life. Though small in stature, she had a big personality and generous heart. From her young life in Dallas through marriage to living throughout the United States, Canada, London, and Korea, Jennie made lifelong friends wherever she went. After working and traveling over many years, she and Sandy finally retired choosing to live by their grandkids in Morro Bay. Because she was so good with people and was never one to sit around, Jennie spent much of her life in service to others. She volunteered at orphanages and taught high school English in Korea. In later years, Jennie volunteered throughout Morro Bay including Morro Elementary, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Senior Center. Jennie was known by many names; Honey, Berty, Auntie, and Grandy, but no matter what she was called, Love was her middle name, and she showered it on all her family, her many, many friends, and her church family. We will all miss the humor, warmth, hugs and encouragement she gave us. Especially the hugs. Everybody looked forward to getting a "Honey" hug. By her example, Jennie taught us about love, compassion, perseverance, and faith. Whenever she was asked what her secret was, she replied, "Well Darlin', if you love life, it loves you back". Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Blue and daughter Toddye Jean Strasberger. She is survived by her son Bill and daughter-in-love, Brita, her grand-adults, Amanda Blue Miller (Dan), Jon Blue (Kelli), Scott Blue (Janeal), 4 great grandchildren; Ty, Cody, Ella, and Brooklyn, and many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jennie's life will be held at Rock Harbor Christian Fellowship, 1475 Quintana Road, Morro Bay at 1 pm on February 14, 2020.

Jennie Blue 1920-2019 On December 31, 2019, at the age of 99, our beloved Jennie left this world to join her adored husband of 61 years, Sandy, and her cherished daughter, Toddye. Jennie was born in Dallas, Texas in 1920, and lived an extraordinary life. Though small in stature, she had a big personality and generous heart. From her young life in Dallas through marriage to living throughout the United States, Canada, London, and Korea, Jennie made lifelong friends wherever she went. After working and traveling over many years, she and Sandy finally retired choosing to live by their grandkids in Morro Bay. Because she was so good with people and was never one to sit around, Jennie spent much of her life in service to others. She volunteered at orphanages and taught high school English in Korea. In later years, Jennie volunteered throughout Morro Bay including Morro Elementary, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Senior Center. Jennie was known by many names; Honey, Berty, Auntie, and Grandy, but no matter what she was called, Love was her middle name, and she showered it on all her family, her many, many friends, and her church family. We will all miss the humor, warmth, hugs and encouragement she gave us. Especially the hugs. Everybody looked forward to getting a "Honey" hug. By her example, Jennie taught us about love, compassion, perseverance, and faith. Whenever she was asked what her secret was, she replied, "Well Darlin', if you love life, it loves you back". Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Blue and daughter Toddye Jean Strasberger. She is survived by her son Bill and daughter-in-love, Brita, her grand-adults, Amanda Blue Miller (Dan), Jon Blue (Kelli), Scott Blue (Janeal), 4 great grandchildren; Ty, Cody, Ella, and Brooklyn, and many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jennie's life will be held at Rock Harbor Christian Fellowship, 1475 Quintana Road, Morro Bay at 1 pm on February 14, 2020. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close