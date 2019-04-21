Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerroll Lisette "Jeri" Gresham. View Sign

Jerroll "Jeri" Lisette Gresham Dec 1, 1952 - April 1, 2019 Jeri Lisette Gresham age 66, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at home in Dayton, Nevada. She is now set free and in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She was a longtime resident of Cayucos and Los Osos, California during which time she attended Coast Union High School and Cuesta College. She loved people and enjoyed her career in the banking industry prior to moving to Nevada. She was the proud and loving mother of three children. Jeri was a beautiful, funny and kind person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by daughter Michelle (Brandon) Kolaczyk and sons Rick Mullikin and Sam Gresham; grandson, Kaleb Kolaczyk; sister, Kathy (Gary) Cullen and brothers, Ken (Denise) Cox and Dan (Brandy) Cox as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 in Dayton, Nevada.

Jerroll "Jeri" Lisette Gresham Dec 1, 1952 - April 1, 2019 Jeri Lisette Gresham age 66, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at home in Dayton, Nevada. She is now set free and in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She was a longtime resident of Cayucos and Los Osos, California during which time she attended Coast Union High School and Cuesta College. She loved people and enjoyed her career in the banking industry prior to moving to Nevada. She was the proud and loving mother of three children. Jeri was a beautiful, funny and kind person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by daughter Michelle (Brandon) Kolaczyk and sons Rick Mullikin and Sam Gresham; grandson, Kaleb Kolaczyk; sister, Kathy (Gary) Cullen and brothers, Ken (Denise) Cox and Dan (Brandy) Cox as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 in Dayton, Nevada. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close