Jerroll "Jeri" Lisette Gresham Dec 1, 1952 - April 1, 2019 Jeri Lisette Gresham age 66, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 at home in Dayton, Nevada. She is now set free and in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She was a longtime resident of Cayucos and Los Osos, California during which time she attended Coast Union High School and Cuesta College. She loved people and enjoyed her career in the banking industry prior to moving to Nevada. She was the proud and loving mother of three children. Jeri was a beautiful, funny and kind person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by daughter Michelle (Brandon) Kolaczyk and sons Rick Mullikin and Sam Gresham; grandson, Kaleb Kolaczyk; sister, Kathy (Gary) Cullen and brothers, Ken (Denise) Cox and Dan (Brandy) Cox as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 in Dayton, Nevada.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019