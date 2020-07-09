Jerry Arthur Reynolds Nov 6th, 1939- Jun 14th, 2020 Jerry was a veteran of the Marine Corps, an avid fisherman with an eye for designing his own fishing rods and appreciated classic western novels. He could often be seen casting a line or reading a good book at San Simeon Pier. He was a loving grandfather to his four granddaughters and a wonderful great grandfather to his two great grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his loving partner of 26 years, Joyce Williams. He is greatly missed. Heartfelt thanks to all for the outpouring of love and support.



