Jerry L. Roberts Jerry L. Roberts, born in Platte County, Missouri in 1934 to Carl and Ann Smith passed away in Los Angeles county on December 26, 2019. Jerry worked at Cal Poly University SLO for over 30 years and was a huge Dodgers fan. She was an avid bowler and liked to go gamble the slots occasionally. She is survived by her remaining daughter, Pamela, 6 grand-children and 2 great-granchildren. She is preceded in death by her two eldest daughters, Linda Monitz and Sabrina Bernard. There will be an intimate celebration of life held in Atascadero in May and her ashes will be interred at Atascadero Memorial Cemetery with her family.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020