Jesse Loya Jesse M. Loya, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, in Morro Bay, California. He was 77 years old. He was born on October 12, 1941 in Southern California and his family eventually settled in Hanford where Jesse attended high school and worked at Mattos Family Dairy. After having served six years in the Army National Guard, Jesse worked for both Knudsen and Dairyman's creameries in Tulare before retiring in 1996, after over 20 years in the industry. After his retirement he joined Cal's Catering in Hanford and worked there until his desire to be closer to his family brought him to the Central Coast in 2010. His parents, Jesse and Rose Loya, his brother, Ralph, and his wife, Beverly, preceded Jesse in death. He is survived by his four children: Jesse Loya, Jennifer Owens, Jolene Barbosa, and Jason Loya; seven grandchildren; Justin, Bryce and Tyler Owens, Laura and Ana Barbosa, and Kristen and Katherine Loya, as well as a host of other loved ones scattered throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Oxnard areas. Jesse was the most kind and gentle man with a contagious laugh. He brightened the spirits of all those who were fortunate enough to know him. Jesse will always be loved and remembered as the most warm and tender man who always put others ahead of himself. Life celebration will be held March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Los Osos Church of Christ. 2058 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos, CA, 93402.

