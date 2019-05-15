Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann "Joan" Kent. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Margo Dodd Park gazebo Shell Beach , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann "Joan" Kent Jo Ann Kent "Joan" passed away in Northern Nevada Medical Center on November 23, 2017 in Sparks Nevada. She was 83. Joan was born in Mena, Arkansas, May of 1934, to her parents Young Jarell and Grace McLemore. She was their second child joining her brother "Sonny" whom she adored. She loved growing-up in the small town of Mena where she enjoyed riding her bike, swimming, climbing trees and playing baseball with her brother Sonny. She also was a baton twirler in her high school band. She moved to Bakersfield, California to live with her mother when she was fifteen. She met and soon married Kenneth Thompson II on November 23, 1951. They moved to Costa Mesa, California to raise their kids. She attended Girards College of Beauty in Cost Mesa and received her cosmetology license. She also did some modeling. Her favorite pictures were of her modeling at Disneyland in Anaheim California. One of those pictures made the cover of Parade magazine! Her first job as a hair stylist was at International Beauty Salon in Newport Beach, California. She went on to own her own shop -Joan Kent Hairstyles of Newport Beach, California. She also owned shops in Brookings, Oregon (Harbor Hairlines), and Arroyo Grande, California (Joan Kent hairstyles), where she worked until retiring in 2006. Joan had a passion for home decorating. She loved to go out on her brother's boat in Oceanside and fish for halibut and bring it home and fry it-up fresh! Shopping was her favorite... she always loved clothes and fashion! She loved her job styling hair and thought of every client as a friend. Joan was preceded in death by her father Young Jarell McLemore, mother Grace Lilly Mae Beeman, brother Thomas Leon "Sonny" McLemore, daughter Sandra Kay Thompson, and niece Sandra McLemore. She is survived by her daughter and husband Kathy Ann and Thomas Fallon of Roseburg, Oregon; son and wife Kenneth Lee and Maria Thompson III of South Lake Tahoe, California; Sister -in-law Betty McLemore of Oceanside California; nephew and wife Mike and Gwen Mclemore of Oceanside, California; niece and husband Debbie and Tom Mohameds of Brentwood, California, great-nephew Dominic Mohameds; great-niece Desiree Andrews; 12 grand children, Carrie Renoj, Tiffany Fugate, Katrina Peterson, Sean, Jessica, and Timothy Fallon, Ray and April Torrez, Amanda Daly, Daniel Barnes, Nina and Brian Thompson; 12 great grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; lifelong friend of over fifty years Laverne Akina; long-time close friend Ed Tabet and her beloved dog Bobo. A celebration of life will be held Sunday May 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Margo Dodd Park gazebo in Shell Beach. Pastor Joshua Majors will officiate. All who knew Joan are welcome to attend.

