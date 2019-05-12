Jo-Ann S. Perino Jo-Ann Perino, 84, of Paso Robles, CA passed away the morning of April 17, 2019. Her husband, Pete Perino preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Durham (Glen), Wendy Soderblom, Laura Blakeman (Brant), her granddaughters Sila Barr, Shannon Durham, Melissa Smith (Bryan), Whitney Blakeman, great grandchildren, Isabella, Bryan Jr., Lucas, Cooper Smith and sister Lynda Peterson. A celebration of life will be held Sat., May 18th, 11:00 am at Templeton Presbyterian Church, Templeton, CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 12, 2019