Jo Patton Jo Patton busted out and went home on April 26, 2020. Without complaints and never asking "why me", Jo held pulmonary fibrosis at bay for over 13 years. She was born Mary Jo Wood in Shawnee, Oklahoma on August 13, 1933 to Woody (GR) and Marie (Ida Mae) Wood. Marie and Jo moved to Southern California during World War II while Woody was serving in the Navy. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Patton, outside of the woodshop building at Fremont High School. They married in Arizona in 1949 and enjoyed 38 devoted years together until Bob's death in 1987. Jo and Bob made their home in the LA area and daughter Sheryl came along in 1956 with Julia following in 1960. A natural beauty with red hair, porcelain skin and crystal blue eyes, modeling and movies were offered. She chose to pursue a career as a legal secretary working in the areas of real estate, personal injury and criminal law. She was efficient, superfast at typing and shorthand and always in demand. Jo also owned an antiques business specializing in American cut glass and used her airplane for aerial photography. Real estate was a life-long passion. Jo bought her first piece of real estate, a vacant lot, on a drive with Bob in Riverside County when she was 19. She doubled her investment and was hooked. She designed and Bob built their dream home in Rancho Palos Verdes. They also collaborated on two mountain cabins. Feeling "I have one last house in me", Jo designed and built that house in a nearby mountain area a few years ago. Jo owned several properties in California and Nevada and would always stop for an open house. Always up for travel (especially if she could fly her plane), shopping, card games or whatever you've got, she was a lot of fun. Friends were very important and she tried to stay in contact with old friends while meeting new friends. Jo loved to send (and receive) cards and would do so for any and all occasions. Known to friends and family as the "Energizer Bunny" because of her incredible energy and drive - she just couldn't sit still. Jo wasn't a great cook but she loved to entertain and always set a gorgeous table. In 1996 Jo moved to Pismo Beach, her "favorite spot in the world". She soon after founded a chapter of the Widowed Persons Association to support widowed persons with social gatherings and regular meetings. The group grew quite large and resulted in many friendships and couples being formed. Giving back was important. Jo was a Witness-Victim Assistance volunteer for the Napa and SLO County court systems. She also served on the Cultural Heritage Commission in Napa. In SLO Jo was a volunteer with French Hospital, the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce and donated, cooked and delivered for the 5Cities Food Pantry. Jo's fear of flying led to taking private flying lessons. The fear dissolved and she discovered she loved being in the air. She did her solo flight on May 28, 1977 and over the next 26 years logged thousands of air miles in her Piper plane. Jo was an instrument-rated pilot and had incredible flying skills. October 23, 1979, Jo and her race-partner won the Baja California Air Race flying from Long Beach, California to La Paz, Mexico. Jo liked to remark that the men's trophy was 18" but the women's trophy was paperweight size - for flying the same distance! She loved flying planes, racing bikes and boats, and driving classic cars. Jo was a long-time member of the women's aviation association, the Ninety-Niners. Jo's love of family and friends, loyalty and generosity, fun-loving attitude, incredible energy and infectious laugh will be greatly missed. Always fashionable with an incredible wardrobe, colorful and full of bling, Jo looked great up to the end. Jo leaves behind her daughters Sheryl and Julia, her sister and brother-in-law Elle and Dave Seymour, her son-in-law Chris Strodder, her dog Dory and many, many friends. Jo can be visited at her final resting place at Cambria Cemetery.



