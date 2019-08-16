Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bowles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Bowles Joan Mildred Bowles was born on June 4th, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was the only child of Rex Irvin and Mildred Roberts Irvin. She came to California at 6 months old in her grandpa's Model T Ford. They settled in Glendale where she graduated from Hoover High School. She met and married Thomas Arthur Bowles in 1952. They moved to San Luis Obispo in 1955 for Tom to attend Cal Poly. They stayed in San Luis Obispo and raised their family there. Joan is survived by her husband Tom, son John and daughter Leslie, along with five grand children and five great grandchildren. She was active in Al Anon for 33 years. Joan was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life and potluck will be held at the Guild Hall on Sunday, August 18th at 2880 Broad Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Joan Bowles Joan Mildred Bowles was born on June 4th, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was the only child of Rex Irvin and Mildred Roberts Irvin. She came to California at 6 months old in her grandpa's Model T Ford. They settled in Glendale where she graduated from Hoover High School. She met and married Thomas Arthur Bowles in 1952. They moved to San Luis Obispo in 1955 for Tom to attend Cal Poly. They stayed in San Luis Obispo and raised their family there. Joan is survived by her husband Tom, son John and daughter Leslie, along with five grand children and five great grandchildren. She was active in Al Anon for 33 years. Joan was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life and potluck will be held at the Guild Hall on Sunday, August 18th at 2880 Broad Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close