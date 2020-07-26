1/
Joan Doreen (Karlie) Goodall
Joan Doreen (Karlie) Goodall Joan passed away peacefully at her home in Arroyo Grande on June 24, 2020. At her request, no services will be held. Joan was born in Fresno in 1931. She trained to be an art teacher at Fresno State. After teaching art for a few years, she moved into administration. She retired from Fresno Unified after 38 years and moved with her husband to Arroyo Grande where she was active with the El Camino Art Association, the Arroyo Grande Women's Club, and the Basin Street Regulars jazz society. After her husband passed away in 1995, she found her solace in painting. Her paintings are in many private collections across the United States. For those wishing to express their condolences in a way that would honor her in a special way, a donation to the Women's Club of Arroyo Grande scholarship fund or to the Basin Street Regulars jazz camp scholarship fund is suggested.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

