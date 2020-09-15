1/1
Joan Dralle
Joan Dralle Joan Dralle passed away in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, September 8th. 2020, she was 85. Joan lived in Arroyo Grande since 1970 and was active in the community. She was a member of the Oceano Women's Club, and volunteered in many Social programs such as the Food Bank and Arroyo Grande Hospital. Joan was a passionate member of the S.L.O. Chapter of the American Wine Society and the Home Vinter's Assoc. She regularly attended Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande. Joan is preceded in death by three husbands and is survived by three daughters: Dena Falkenstein, Teri Peterson, and Paula Smith, four stepsons: Mark Dralle, Rick, Mark and Ronald London, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. There will be no funeral services per her request, however a Mass will be said in her honor at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande. In lieu of flowers she has requested that people make a Donation to Woods Humane Society.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
